Larry King has confirmed that two of his children died during the last three weeks. King's daughter, Chaia, was 51 and his son, Andy, was 65.

Michael Campanella / Getty Images

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," King, who is 86-years-old, wrote on Facebook, Saturday night.

“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” he continued, “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.,” he added.

In 1962, King adopted Andy after he married his mother, Alene Akins. Akins died in 2017. “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady," King tweeted afterward.

