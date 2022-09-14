Police are working tirelessly to ensure an arrest in PNB Rock's murder case. According to TMZ, LAPD informed pawn shops to stay on alert in case PNB Rock's stolen jewelry turns up, which they believe could help them find the shooter.



PnB Rock attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Police said they've already talked to some of PNB Rock's closest associates for descriptions of his jewelry. They said that they relayed that information to local pawn shops and requested that they contact police immediately if anyone tries to sell off the jewelry. The police said that they think the culprit would want to get rid of the jewelry immediately as it could be key evidence tying them to the crime.

As reported on Tuesday, police suspect that social media could've placed a target on PNB Rock. His girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang, posted their location minutes before the rapper was gunned down at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

"[PNB Rock] was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," L.A. Police chief Michel Moore said.

Though the restaurant captured the entire crime on surveillance footage, the video is said to be blurry. However, police are working to find other cameras in the area that could give them clues surrounding the getaway vehicle. The culprit was masked at the time of the attack.

[Via]