Lancey Foux Formulates New Sounds On "LIVE.EVIL"

Lancey Foux is one of the most interesting artists coming out of the UK right now as he is known for merging rock sounds with UK hip-hop. The artist has also taken inspiration from artists in the United States, and he has used these influences to create something that is truly his own. Fans have been waiting for him to deliver his next project, and this week, he did just that with a 13-track effort called "LIVE.EVIL."

The album clocks in at over 31 minutes long, and is filled with dope spacey tracks that feature a plethora of different flows and vibes. Lancey Foux seeks to prove his versatility on this project, and he does so by carrying the vast majority of the tape all by himself. There are only two features to be found here and they are from the likes of Lil Yachty and 24kGoldn.

You can check out the brand new project, down below.

Tracklist:

1. LIVE.EVIL!

2. RESPECT

3. OUTTAMYMIND! (ft. Lil Yachty)

4. SWEET!

5. tellyafriends !

6. beZerk

7. I KNOW

8.25WAGG3DOU2

9. Wait In Miami

10. chaNGE

11. COLLECTION

12. Over Me!

13. BIG SWAG (ft. 24kGoldn)