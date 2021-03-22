Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to be out for the remainder of his rookie season with a fracture to his right wrist, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ball and the Hornets are currently getting a second opinion before confirming the diagnosis.

"Ball's meeting early this week with Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, one of the top specialists for hand injuries," Wojnarowski tweeted, Sunday night.



Ball suffered the injury during a fall in the Hornets' 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. He continued to play throughout the second half.

Ball has proven himself to be a Rookie of the Year candidate, averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Following his team's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, earlier this week, LeBron James had massive praise for Ball's game.

I think he's, ya know, damn good ... to be his age. His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots at all facets, ya know in the paint, floaters, threes, he has the 3-tier already, and he's going to only get better. Every game is a learning experience for him. He's going to get better and better as the season goes on, as his career goes on, and so on and so on.

