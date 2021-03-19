LaMelo Ball has easily been the best rookie in the NBA so far this season and fans continue to be amazed by the plays he produces. Melo is one of those players who knows how to move the basketball and make incredible plays on a whim. Last night, LaMelo had his biggest test yet as he got to go up against none other than the Los Angeles Lakers who boast the talents of LeBron James, who is, of course, one of the best to ever do it.

In the end, LaMelo and his Hornets lost the game by 11 points, although LaMelo's efforts were solid as he notched 26 points. Following the outing, LaMelo was asked by reporters about his play and how he felt about it all. As Melo noted, playing without fans sucked although overall, he was disappointed about not winning.

“No one has fans now, so everything feels really normal to be honest,” Ball said via ClutchPoints. “I do not know what’s really going on honestly. [...] It felt good to play here, but not too good because we didn’t win."

Ball received praise from LeBron James after the game, which must have been nice considering LeBron's stature. LaMelo still has plenty to learn in his career but at this point, he certainly has garnered a lot of players' respect.

Harry How/Getty Images

