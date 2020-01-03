For those of you who aren't aware of what's been going on Down Under, Australia has been devastated by a raging bushfire for a month. Some reports state that nearly 500,000 wildlife creatures have perished in the blaze, along with 17 people, to date. Images have circulated showing injured, displaced, and deceased animals as well as groups of people who have sought safety on the shores of beaches. Certain areas of Australia have declared a state of emergency.



Darrian Traynor / Stringer / Getty Images

LaMelo Ball, a point guard for Australia's Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League, is one of a handful of athletes who have pledged to help those affected by the tragedy. "It’s sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia,” LaMelo said in a statement. The baller has declared that he would give one month's salary to those in need, however, a dollar amount wasn't specified. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”

The Hawks team as a collective unit are joining together to aid in charitable efforts, and the National Basketball League's commissioner shared that he was excited to see players come together for the greater good. “I want to acknowledge the contribution made by a number of NBL clubs already to support those affected by the terrible bushfires across Australia," Jeremy Loeliger said. "As a leading sporting code, we have an obligation to support those communities affected and we will announce some further initiatives shortly.”

Check out a few photos from Australia's bushfire below.



