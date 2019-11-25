LaMelo Ball is one of the most talked-about prospects heading into the NBA draft and for good reason. He has been dominating the NBL this season and has been providing us with some pretty insane highlights. His play has some people believing he will be a top-five pick in the draft while others think he could be closer to the top three. In his most recent game with the Illawarra Hawks, Ball scored a whopping 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists which was his first triple-double in the league.

With this accomplishment, Ball became the youngest player in the league's run to record a triple-double. It's a momentous occasion for a player who some scouts had doubts about heading into this season. As Ball continues to play like this and make big shots down the stretch, his draft stock will only continue to rise.

It remains to be seen if LaMelo can keep up this torrid pace but if he does, he will be a special player to watch for quite some time. For now, it seems like LaMelo's father LaVar isn't interfering too much which is good news for the young star. LaMelo is going to be highly sought after this summer and his offense is already a reason to salivate.

Which team would you like to see LaMelo on next year?