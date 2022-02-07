LaMelo Ball has been an exceptional talent over the last couple of seasons.
LaMelo Ball has been one of the most exciting young stars in the entire NBA over the past couple of seasons. He has showcased a ton of promise thanks to his highlight reel passes and improved shooting. He is a player who is always all over the court, and he has even managed to pick up some triple-doubles as a result. Needless to say, LaMelo is a fine player who has Hornets fans in the palm of his hand.
Surprisingly, Ball had not been selected for the All-Star Game. Instead, he was being subjected to the Rising Stars game, which features rookies and sophomores. For many fans, this was a huge snub, however, you can all breathe a sigh of relief as LaMelo has been given a break of sorts.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Due to Kevin Durant's injury, he will not be able to participate in the game. As a result, Jayson Tatum will now be a starter in the game, while Melo will be a reserve. This means Ball will, indeed, be in the All-Star Game, thus vindicating those who felt like he may have been snubbed by the selection process. After all, it is a well-deserved honor for Melo as he has consistently been one of the most entertaining players in the league.
Let us know what you think of Melo making the All-Star Game, in the comments below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.