LaMelo Ball is blossoming into a superstar in front of our very eyes, and fans are excited to track his progress as he continues to improve with every game. Ball is one of those box office players that you have to see to believe, and while he may not put up a pretty performance every night, he is always filled with a unique perspective on the game.

For instance, Ball got himself a triple-double last night against the Boston Celtics, however, he ended up shooting an abysmal 5-15 from the field, all while putting up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

According to Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints, Melo spoke about his performance after the game and was even asked a bizarre question about being nervous. Ball answered the question in stride as he evoked some sound advice that his father LaVar has given him over the years.

“Nah,” LaMelo said simply. “The way my dad had me, you can’t get nervous in basketball. You’re only nervous when someone has a gun to your head and you don’t have any food. But playing basketball? Nah.”

Despite the poor shooting effort, LaMelo was all over the court, and in the end, he helped his team get the W. In fact, the Hornets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 25-20. Suffice it to say, Melo has been a huge help to the Hornets' playoff chances.

