LaMelo Ball is one of the best young players in the entire NBA right now, and as a result of his play on the court, the Hornets are looking like a team that is destined for the postseason. Melo is just in his second year, and he is already showcasing some impressive passes, all while scoring at a high clip. The Hornets are an immensely fun team to watch because of him, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be an impressive star for years to come.

Last night, the Hornets ended up scoring 158 points against the Indiana Pacers, and as you can imagine, Ball was at the top of the stat sheet. He finished the game with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, all while registering an insane +45 point differential. It was the highest plus-minus of the night and another indication that Melo is in a different world right now.

The Hornets have gone through years of poverty, so it's good to finally see them experience some success. This roster has a solid young core, and with LaMelo leading the way, there is no telling what could happen this season. Perhaps they could even be a playoff darkhorse.

You can check out some of the highlights from the game, down below.