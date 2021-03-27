The Brooklyn Nets made another huge addition to their loaded roster, Saturday, by signing veteran big LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldrige was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, earlier this week.

"Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball confirms Aldridge's commitment to signing with Nets to ESPN now," Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. "Nets have secured Aldridge and Blake Griffin in the buyout market. Brooklyn is loaded for a title run."



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Aldridge, a seven-time NBA All-Star, played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and his last five with the Spurs. This season, he is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor.

"Five years of unforgettable memories... Thank you, San Antonio!" he wrote on Twitter, Thursday.

Aldridge joins a Nets team that has made numerous acquisitions this season. Back in the Fall, James Harden was sent to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets and earlier this month, the team added veteran power forward Blake Griffin.

The Nets currently sit at second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-15 record.

Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is still searching for a new team after also being bought out of his contract this week. Early reports suggest he is considering both the Knicks and Lakers.

