There has been a ton of movement at the trade deadline today and now, the NBA has a new look to it. Many teams are going to be much different than we typically know them to be, and this will certainly inject some excitement into the season as we head closer to the end of the year. Other teams have been enacting buyouts, which means they are taking a loss on a player's contract so that that player can become a free agent and sign wherever they like.

Andre Drummond was the first to be bought out today and the second was LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs and Aldridge have been working towards this next step and today, Aldridge decided to thank the Spurs faithful with some photos of his time in the city.

"Five years of unforgettable memories....Thank you, San Antonio!" he wrote on Twitter. While Aldridge didn't spend an extremely long amount of time in the city, there is no doubt that he is a beloved player and is one of the last oldheads from the team's most recent championship.

Now, he will get to go wherever he wants, and we're sure there will be come contenders out there looking to acquire a veteran of his stature.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images