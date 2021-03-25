With the trade deadline in full swing, some big deals have been made throughout the NBA and one of them involves both the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls. These are two teams that have been waiting to put something massive together, and now, they have a deal that will certainly help to restructure both squads while also making waves in the Eastern Conference.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic have sent Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Bulls are giving Orlando Wendell Carter Jr, Otto Porter Jr, and even two first-round picks. This is a big haul for a Magic team that is gearing up to part ways with Aaron Gordon.

As for the Bulls, they have made it clear that they want Lonzo Ball, and these latest moves make it easier for them to acquire the point guard. These franchises have suffered from mediocrity for a while now, and this trade sets both teams up for a promising future.

It is expected that both teams continue to make more moves throughout the day, so keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you the latest updates from around the NBA.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images