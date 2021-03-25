This season has been filled with rumors about Andre Drummond and his status with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After being traded to Cleveland from the Detroit Pistons, Drummond hasn't had much success in Ohio and at the start of the year, it was becoming clear that Drummond would be going elsewhere. For the past few weeks, Drummond has sat out as the Cavs looked to either trade him or engage in a buyout.

With no teams offering trades, the Cavaliers officially bought out Drummond's contract, and now, he can sign with whomever he wants. According to reporter Jack Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are the two teams favored to sign him, although, of course, things can certainly change in the not-so-distant future.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Drummond to the Lakers became a common rumor around the league. In fact, it was revealed that the Lakers were thinking of going after Drummond instead of DeMarcus Cousins, which is certainly a report that surprised some fans. Regardless, Drummond is a hot commodity and teams are calling.

With the Lakers and Knicks looking to make a deal

Michael Reaves/Getty Images