LaMarcus Aldridge has spent numerous years with the San Antonio Spurs and before that, he was a player on the Portland Trail Blazers. Recently, however, it was revealed that the Spurs and Aldridge would officially be parting ways following their long relationship together. It's clear that both sides are ready to move on and with Aldridge getting up there in age, he would rather go to a contender where he would have a chance at a title.

According to Hoops Hype, it would seem that the Miami Heat are among the teams interested. In fact, players like Meyers Leonard and Avery Bradley are among those who could be included in a deal for Aldridge.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Per Hoops Hype:

“Miami has also dangled veterans Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to match salaries as part of a trade package for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, league sources told HoopsHype. The Heat would also have to add another minimum contract such as either Chris Silva or KZ Okpala and draft pick compensation to make a trade worthwhile for San Antonio.”

The NBA trade deadline is taking place in just a few weeks from now which means there is a good chance Aldridge will find a new home sooner rather than later. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

