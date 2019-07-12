Former NBA stars Lamar Odom, Baron Davis, Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells were recently cut from Ice Cube's Big3 League, as a result of concerns about their ability to compete in the league. The decision came just three games into the Big3 season.

In a lengthy statement posted on Odom's official instagram account on Friday, the former Sixth Man of the Year says he is "extremely disappointed" about the way the situation was handled, explaining that he only found out he had been cut through the media.

"As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season. I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled. Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager. Only after I heard from the media, I was then told that the big boys cutting checks decided that they had to deactivate me with no real specific explanation."

According to TMZ, the Big3 claims they reached out to Odom several times before going public with the news, but they were unable to get in contact with him. Odom only appeared in one game for team Enemies this season, but he was planning on returning for the squad's game in Rhode Island this weekend.

His statement continues: