He wasn't even able to complete an entire season before Lamar Odom was reportedly "deactivated" from the Big3 League. The organization was founded by legendary rapper Ice Cube and features former NBA players going head-to-head in three-on-three games. It was just at the beginning of May when Cube praised Odom and said that he believed the former Los Angeles Laker could be a star in his league. However, ESPN announced that Odom, Jermaine O'Neal, Bonzi Wells, and Baron Davis were all relieved of their positions.

According to the outlet, there aren't any scandals tied to the players' exit. ESPN states that they were all "deactivated for competitive reasons," while a source reportedly told them that Odom just didn't have the juice to compete. The league also said in a statement that they want to "maximize competition, protect the health of the players, and to raise the level of the professionalism of the Big3."



Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images

"Several league personnel changes will also be made in order to maximize communication and the smooth running of league operations," the Big3 stated. Fans were hoping that Odom's return to the court could be a sort of comeback for the sports star following his miraculous recovery from a near-death drug overdose in a Nevada brothel four years ago. Odom also has recently released his memoir, Darkness to Light, where he chronicles the highs and pitfalls of his personal and professional life.

Meanwhile Glenn "Big Baby" Davis was fined "for behavior detrimental to the league this past weekend but will be eligible for Power's Saturday game as it has been determined a suspension is not required given the level of the fine," according to a statement made by the Big3.