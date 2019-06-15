Former NBA star Lamar Odom spilled all his secrets in his memoir Darkness To Light. Odom shared stories about his drug addiction, sexual exploits with prostitutes, personal failures, as well as behind-the-scenes details of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Not everything he said about his ex-wife and her family was favorable, but that didn't keep Kardashian from showing Odom love on his Instagram earlier today.

Odom shared on social media that his memoir reached No. 6 on the New York Times best-sellers list. Overcome with emotion, Odom wrote in the caption, "Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light! What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL!"

"Your continued support and love is appreciated!" he continued. "It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing."

Kardashian commented, "Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining ✨🙏🏽." The pair have had some rough times throughout the years, but they've been able to maintain a friendship. Odom stated in his book that he regretted cheating on his ex-wife and has said in multiple interviews that she was the love of his life.