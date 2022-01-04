Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom is wishing her "the best" as she deals with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's ongoing paternity scandal. In case you missed it, the 30-year-old professional athlete confirmed earlier tonight that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' newborn child, who was conceived while he was publicly dating the reality star.

"You don't deserve this," the Canadian told his baby mama in a public apology on Monday, January 3rd. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Of course, the internet has had plenty to say about Thompson's Instagram story, but according to E! Online, Odom has also shared his thoughts on the situation, leaving a comment on a Facebook post to express how he feels. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her," the 42-year-old revealed.

"I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world," he added.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Yesterday, Odom found himself trending on social media when an interview he gave back in 2019 resurfaced. While in front of the camera, the former Clippers player revealed that he was once romantically linked to Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson, sharing that his relationship with her was the "most significant" one he had with a Black woman as an adult.

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk," the New York-born athlete recalled. "I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."

