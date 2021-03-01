Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr seemed to be doing just fine a few months ago as they were both engaged and seemed to be as happy as ever. Unfortunately, things began to spiral out of control and now, the two are no longer together and Odom has been angered by what has gone on behind the scenes. While Parr claims much of it had to do with Odom's personal issues, the former basketball star believes it all has to do with Parr and her alleged deceitful ways.

Recently, Odom got to voice his side of the story during an episode of The Real where he had some damning claims about his ex. In the clip below, Odom says that Parr was extremely deceitful and that she even went behind his back to release a documentary series about the two that was very clearly not finished yet.

"[She was] very deceitful," Odom said. "You know, I really used to like take her word for everything. She was like really lying to me, the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted, that was the 'blue check,' so I guess I was good for something." [...] "But I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know" Odom noted about the docuseries. "That’s a greaseball move. Something that I can't respect, from her and that manager dude." Based on these comments, it's clear that Odom had a lot to get off his chest, and we're sure it must be a painful time for all of the parties involved. Over the next few days, we will be sure to keep an eye out on whether or not Parr decided to respond.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

