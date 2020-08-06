Wedding bells are in the near future for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr. The couple has been working on their reality show as well as planning their trip down the aisle. As happy as they are about their pending nuptials, The Neighborhood Talk reports that there are still struggles on the homefront between Sabrina Parr and Lamar's daughter, Destiny Odom.

Earlier this year, Destiny alleged that Sabrina punched her father in the mouth, and if this new report is to be believed, the relationship between Sabrina and her soon-to-be stepdaughter continues to sour. A "friend" told the blog that they were all in Florida last month and Sabrina was swimming in a pool. Apparently, she overheard Destiny while she was on the phone speaking with a friend. Destiny was allegedly complaining that there were too many people "coming in and out of the house, smoking a lot of weed with Sabrina's 5-year-old son around."

Then, Destiny allegedly made a remark about Sabrina not having custody of her son which set off an argument. Sabrina is said to have gotten in Destiny's face "like she was going to fight her." Lamar broke up the spat and the following day, he reportedly had a sit down with Sabrina and told her that she couldn't act like that with his daughter or it would be "an issue."