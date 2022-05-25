Lala Anthony showed up to stunt on Instagram today with a striking orange-tinted wig by Arrogant Tae. She showed off the knee-length wig in a beautiful white outfit while playing King Combs' recent song "Gas You Up" on which he raps "Tae did the wig, it's the lace for me."

Lala loves the color and so do her followers. Kash Doll and Bia were among a few celebrities to praise the look. Lala has been known for looking great on the Gram, but some followers still question whether she has had cosmetic work done on her face. For this new wig post, one commenter wrote "Lol too much Botox, Face lift or whatever but her face is totally different!!" Nonetheless, most commenters were positive, praising her by way of frequent fire emojis.

Meanwhile, in her IG stories, Lala explained the switch-up. "Tae always makes me try something new," she wrote, citing Arrogant Tae. "This is the color for the summer," she added. Thus, it sounds like we'll be seeing this new length and color on Lala for a minute.

Tae also posted about the new look and detailed the wig as well as Lala's hesitancy. In one IG post, Tae revealed, "I been telling her I wanna try this color for months n she was so scared bt I sat her down n didn’t let her see her hair til I was done n she was AMAZED ! I love when my vision comes to life."

Check out her post below and let us know what you think.