mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lakeyah Taps Moneybagg Yo For "Check"

Erika Marie
September 25, 2021 03:40
31 Views
02
0
LakeyahLakeyah
Lakeyah

Check
Lakeyah & DJ Drama Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The QC rapper released her Gangsta Grillz mixtape "My Time" on Friday.


It is Lakeyah's time to shine as the Quality Control Music rapper has shared her DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time. She's an artist whose rise to fame is an inspiration to others looking to become the next star. Lakeyah has been grinding behind the scenes for her moment in the spotlight, and after being named one ofXXL's Freshmen for 2021, her fanbase has only grown with more visibility.

My Time hosts a feature from Moneybagg Yo on "Check," a track that stays true to the Memphis rapper's tempo while also pairing well with Lakeyah's delivery. "S/o everybody who helped with this project. You can def hear the growth from prior tapes! THREE TAPES IN A YEAR????? The hard way," she wrote on Instagram.

Stream "Check" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Lay, put my arm in the sky, it's a sun on my wrist
Married the money, in love with the sh*t (I am)
Feelin' like Nicki, I'm sonin' a b*tch
Man I'm feelin' like Wayne, havin' fun with this sh*t

Lakeyah DJ Drama MoneyBagg Yo Gangsta Grillz My Time
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lakeyah Taps Moneybagg Yo For "Check"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject