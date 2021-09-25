Lakeyah Taps Moneybagg Yo For "Check"

It is Lakeyah's time to shine as the Quality Control Music rapper has shared her DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time. She's an artist whose rise to fame is an inspiration to others looking to become the next star. Lakeyah has been grinding behind the scenes for her moment in the spotlight, and after being named one ofXXL's Freshmen for 2021, her fanbase has only grown with more visibility.

My Time hosts a feature from Moneybagg Yo on "Check," a track that stays true to the Memphis rapper's tempo while also pairing well with Lakeyah's delivery. "S/o everybody who helped with this project. You can def hear the growth from prior tapes! THREE TAPES IN A YEAR????? The hard way," she wrote on Instagram.

Stream "Check" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Lay, put my arm in the sky, it's a sun on my wrist

Married the money, in love with the sh*t (I am)

Feelin' like Nicki, I'm sonin' a b*tch

Man I'm feelin' like Wayne, havin' fun with this sh*t