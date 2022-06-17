Lakeyah Drops "No Pressure Pt.1"

Lakeyah signed to Quality Control in 2020 and has already dropped three projects since, most recently, = My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) with the legendary DJ Drama in September 2021. Today, she returns with another project under her belt, her first of the year, No Pressure Pt.1. The EP includes five tracks and features Latto and Layton Green. Fans may recognize the previously-released singles, “I Look Good” and “Mind Yo Business” with Latto, the latter of which has amassed 2.7 million views on YouTube since early June.

Lakeyah dropped a music video for “Record Straight” alongside the EP release, check that out below.

Let us know what you think of the new EP.

Tracklist