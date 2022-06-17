mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lakeyah Drops "No Pressure Pt.1"

Quam Odunsi
June 17, 2022 16:09
144 Views
02
0
CoverCover

No Pressure Pt.1
Lakeyah

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Lakeyah shares a brand new five-track EP with features from Latto and Layton Green.


Lakeyah signed to Quality Control in 2020 and has already dropped three projects since, most recently, = My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) with the legendary DJ Drama in September 2021. Today, she returns with another project under her belt, her first of the year, No Pressure Pt.1. The EP includes five tracks and features Latto and Layton Green. Fans may recognize the previously-released singles, “I Look Good” and “Mind Yo Business” with Latto, the latter of which has amassed 2.7 million views on YouTube since early June. 

Lakeyah dropped a music video for “Record Straight” alongside the EP release, check that out below. 

Let us know what you think of the new EP.

Tracklist

  1. Record Straight 
  2. Mind Yo Business (feat. Latto)
  3. Brand New (feat. Layton Green)
  4. I Look Good 
  5. Pop Dat

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lakeyah Drops "No Pressure Pt.1"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject