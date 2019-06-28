Yesterday was a huge day for NBA news as it was revealed that Anthony Davis would waive his $4 million trade kicker, leaving the Los Angeles Lakers with enough cap space to go out and sign another max player. Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest players being targeted by the Lakers although he appears to be more interested in the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers could choose to sign a plethora of players with their $32 million or elect to go after another star. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, it looks like Kyrie Irving is someone the Lakers are seriously thinking about.

"Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard, league sources say, now that the Lakers are sure they can open maximum cap space," Stein tweeted. "They are swinging for the fences despite all of the signals that have pointed Irving to Brooklyn."

As Stein explained, all signs have pointed to Irving joining the Nets, although it was reported that Irving has been interested in playing with AD for a while now. If this is true, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see him reunite with LeBron in Los Angeles.

Free agency officially begins on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST.