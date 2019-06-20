Ever since Kyrie Irving announced he would become a free agent this Summer, there have been early reports that Irving wants to go to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are a young team with a lot of potential and were one of the more exciting stories in the league this past season. If Irving were to go to Brooklyn, he would make them a definite contender that could even win a playoff round or two. Since the All-Star weekend, Irving has been tied to Kevin Durant as some believe they will sign in the same place together.

While the New York Knicks were believed to be the team at first, the focus has been shifted to the Nets. The problem with Durant is that he has a ruptured Achilles and won't be able to play next season. According to a report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Nets are starting to have second thoughts on Kyrie, especially if Durant doesn't come with him.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per Lewis:

"The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured [Kevin] Durant with him. Other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston. If the Nets do the same, it would mean keeping [D'Angelo] Russell, who is a younger and cheaper option as a restricted free agent."

The free agent period begins on June 30th at 6 P.M. with the moratorium on signings coming to a close on July 6th. With this in mind, there will certainly be some interesting twists and turns over the next few weeks.