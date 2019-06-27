The Los Angeles Lakers have just cleared up enough space to sign a max free agent this summer, as the free agency period is set to officially open at 6pm ET this Sunday, June 30.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have agreed to trade Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans. Furthermore, Davis has agreed to waive his $4.1M trade kicker, creating a total of $32M in salary cap space.

The question now becomes, which All Star player does L.A. throw that money at? Or do they opt to spread that money around to several different players?

In addition to Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, the star-studded 2019 free agency class includes Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton, DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Vucevic, Al Horford, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, JJ Redick and Patrick Beverley among others. Former Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell, a restricted free agent, could also be had if the Nets land Kyrie Irving.

Prior to today's trade, the Lakers were already considered the favorite to win the NBA title and their odds will only increase now that they have the potential to bring in a third superstar, or several other talented role players.