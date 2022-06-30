Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will likely be traded by the Brooklyn Nets this summer. In fact, trades are probably coming a lot sooner than later. Originally, Kyrie was going to leave the Nets but then decided to opt into his deal. In the midst of this, there were rumors that KD would ask for a trade if Kyrie were to leave the Nets.

Well, despite opting in, KD decided to ask for a trade, anyway. With Durant on his way out of Brooklyn, it is now being reported that the franchise will trade Kyrie as well so that they can bring in a plethora of players who actually want to play for the franchise. It is a shocking development that has the whole league on notice.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

One team that is looking deeply into this is the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Lakers have a package that they are willing to offer Brooklyn in exchange for both Kyrie and KD. This package would likely include Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, although this seems too fantastical to actually happen.

The Lakers love getting on big news like this, so you can't expect anything other than these kinds of rumors from them. While the odds of this happening are slim, it would definitely shake up the league.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this situation.