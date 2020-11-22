Free agency has been a wild time for all 30 NBA teams as they look to improve their rosters just in time for next season. With the 2020-21 campaign starting up in just a month from now, teams are trying their best to field the best starting lineups possible, all while adding depth to their bench. As the defending champions, the stakes are fairly high for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already made some big moves involving players like Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.

After Dwight Howard signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, it became clear that the Lakers needed to go after a veteran big-man, and now, Marc Gasol is in their sights. Gasol was able to win a championship with the Toronto Raptors just a couple of years ago, and he possesses the championship pedigree necessary for the Lakers to repeat. Not to mention, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the interest is mutual on both sides.

Recently, former Raptors star Serge Ibaka signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, which means if Gasol goes to the Lakers, the Raptors will have lost four players to Los Angeles-based teams over the past two seasons. The other two players are, of course, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images