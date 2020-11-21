Dwight Howard was a significant member of the Los Angeles Lakers this past season as he helped the team win a championship. The star center saw a career-resurgence where he was able to shake off some of the bad omens of the past and heading into the offseason, it was clear he would be a hot commodity. In fact, Howard was reportedly being pursued by the Golden State Warriors, while also garnering interest from the Lakers. Tonight, Howard opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What makes this 76ers news so shocking, is the fact that just about an hour earlier, Howard tweeted that he would be coming back to the Lakers and that the "purple and gold never gets old." Well, clearly, it got old pretty fast as Howard deleted his tweet, forcing Charania to update his story on the fly, only for Howard to sign with the 76ers just an hour later.

This news will certainly come as a surprise to Lakers fans who were hoping to hold onto Howard, although this is great for the 76ers who now have even more size on the roster. In fact, Howard will be reunited with Danny Green who was traded to the Sixers in exchange for Al Horford.

For now, it seems like Daryl Morey is already creating quite the team in Philadelphia.