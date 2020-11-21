Rajon Rondo was a massive piece to the Los Angeles Lakers' puzzle this past season as helped the team win their 17th NBA championship. While Rondo struggled with injuries throughout the regular season, he was able to come back fresh in the playoffs and he made the post of his opportunities as playoff Rondo was unleashed. He was a driving force for the Lakers in the NBA Finals and without him, it's hard to imagine the Lakers winning the title with such ease.

Now, Rondo is a free agent and many suspected he would be leaving the Lakers. Well, that was all confirmed today as Rondo took to Instagram where he thanked the organization, the fans, and the staff for all of their support.

Per Rondo:

"Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise. The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for. With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans...thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!"

Moving forward, Rondo is expected to sign with either the Atlanta Hawks or the Los Angeles Clippers, and a decision will reportedly be made soon. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the biggest free agency updates.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images