Veteran free-agent Serge Ibaka has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, a much-needed addition to the team which lost their reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Twitter: “Ibaka is signing a two-year deal with the Clippers, with a player option in second season,” Charania said.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season, and played a critical role in the Toronto Raptors’ title run in 2019. Ibaka is coming off of a 3-year, $64 million deal with Toronto.

Ibaka will have a big hole to fill in the form of Harrell, who was announced to have left the Clippers for the neighboring Los Angeles Lakers, earlier this week. Harrell won Sixth Man of the Year in 2020, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Notably, Ibaka also competed for a championship in Oklahoma City with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in 2012. He’s led the NBA in blocks during two seasons and been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times.

Ibaka teased his decision, Friday, writing “On my way to…,” on Twitter, prompting much speculation.

The 2020 NBA Season is set to tip-off in December.

