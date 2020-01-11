The Los Angeles Lakers may be the number one team in the Western Conference, but that may all come to a halt this week. The Lakers are facing a ton of injuries, and now, their superstar LeBron James will miss a game as well. According to ESPN, James will sit out of the Lakers' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The legendary baller has come down with flu-like symptoms. Danny Green will also miss the game because of a sore right hip. The 35-year-old James has only missed one game this season, in which the Lakers lost.

Anthony Davis, the Lakers' other superstar, missed Friday's win in Dallas because of a bruised buttocks injury he suffered earlier in the week versus the New York Knicks. He is considered questionable for the OKC game. Avery Bradley, who played through an illness against the Mavericks, is listed as probable. With so many starters listed as questionable or out, this is Kyle Kuzma's chance to shine. His play has been inconsistent since returning from an injury this season; he is averaging 12.4 points a game, 3.7 rebounds, and .9 assists. Other role players such as Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, and Dwight Howard will need to step up.