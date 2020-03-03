Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is back in black after a brief stint as a bleached blonde baller that had basketball fans comparing him to a combination of Slim Shady and Amber Rose. Kuz took to instagram on Monday night to debut his latest look, which drew instant reactions from his teammates and Lakers fans alike.

DeMarcus Cousins, who was recently waived by the Lakers but is expected to remain with the team, led the charge in the comment section as he simply wrote, “Power of prayer" - a reply that was 'liked' nearly 8,000 times. A majority of Lakers fans seemed to agree that Kuzma's new look is for the best, both for him as a player and for the team as a whole, while others suggested that Kuz had no other choice after getting bodied by Zion Williamson on Sunday night.

Whether it was the blonde dye or struggles adjusting to his new role, Kuzma's numbers are down across the board this year, as he is currently averaging 12.7 points with 4.3 rebounds per game. But the return of the black hair has fans believing he's about to turn a corner.

Check out some of the reactions below.