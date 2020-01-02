Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma brought in the new year with a brand new, bleached blond look straight from 2000. Naturally, it wasn't long before fans were roasting him all over twitter. In fact, Kuzma even heard some taunts from the Staples Center crowd during L.A.'s New Year's Day victory over the Phoenix Suns.

When Kuz stepped to the free throw line in the third quarter, one fan shouted "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up!" which brought a smile to his face as the Lakers bench rolled with laughter.

Kuzma finished with 19 points and four rebounds as the Lakers kicked off 2020 with a 117-107 win. In 25 games this season, the 24-year old is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 boards per game, down from the 18.7 and 5.5 he averaged a year ago. Will the new Eminem-inspired hairstyle help him return to form? That remains to be seen, but we can expect the jokes to keep on coming either way.

Check out some of the other reactions to Kuzma's new look below.