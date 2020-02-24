Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley is no stranger to the trolling ways of #NBATwitter, and he has become quite adept at countering those snarky remarks with ease. Following the Lakers' 114-112 victory over the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on Sunday afternoon, Dudley once again found himself engaging with a hater on twitter. This time around, it was rapper Sammy Adams who lit a fuse under the 34-year old forward.

After the hard fought win, Dudley tweeted, "Wow!!! What a game!!! Nothing like winning vs your Rival!!!!! We have to dig deep for that one! Glad we could pull this one out for LakerNation.”

Sammy Adams, a noted Celtics fan, quickly responded by posting a video of Dudley's lackluster stat line (DNP - Coach's Decision) along with the following message, "Might as well have been at home on your couch – you fuckin bum.” Shortly thereafter, Dudley issued his response: “I think the same thing when I hear your Bum ass songs!!! Don’t let the rap game think you tough.. Ill smack the … nevermind it’s Sunday.”

Dudley did not see the floor on Sunday but that has never prevented him from celebrating his team's victory. As a result of Sunday's W over the rival Celtics, the Lakers improved to 43-12, five games up on the second seed Denver Nuggets. Up next for the Lake Show is a Tuesday night home game against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, which will air on TNT at 10:30pm ET.