Artist Bio

For those unaware, Sammy Adams is an emcee / producer out of Boston, Massachusetts who dabbles in Hip-Hop, Electronica, Dance and Pop music. He first gained recognition after releasing a well-received remix of Asher's Roth's "I Hate College" in 2010. Throughout his six-year career, he's released four mixtapes and two EPs, having collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Enrique Iglesias, Bei Maejor, G. Curtis, Michael Africk, T. Mills, Mike Posner, Curren$y and more. The last we heard of him was his May 2013 single "LA Story", which featured Posner on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, folks. (For more details, visit sammyadamsmusic.com.)