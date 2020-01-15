Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently reached an endorsement deal with Ruffles to be a creative partner for the brand, which paved the way for him to create his very own chips. On Tuesday night, Davis and Ruffles officially announced his first signature chip flavor - Lime & Jalapeno.

In celebration of the new flavor, Ruffles will also unveil three limited-edition packaging designs, each created in collaboration with AD.

"From behind the scenes of sneaker creation to the art of potato chip flavors to the design process of chip packaging, it's a real win to have a partner who's so committed to creating new unexpected experiences for fans," said Davis. "I can't wait for everyone to get a taste – literally – of the latest chapter of my Chip Deal with Ruffles, my Lime & Jalapeño signature flavor."

Ruffles kicked off their partnership with AD back in June, as the Lakers star received a "Ruffles Ridge Top" Nike Dunk High designed by well known sneaker customizer, The Shoe Surgeon. Click here for photos of those kicks and continue scrolling for event photos from Tuesday's grand unveiling.

