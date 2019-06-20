NBA superstar Anthony Davis recently reached an endorsement deal with Ruffles to be a creative partner for the brand, in which he will be given the opportunity to develop new products, including signature chip flavors.

In celebration of their partnership, Davis collaborated with well-known sneaker customizer, The Shoe Surgeon, for a limited edition sneaker - the Ruffles Ridge Tops.

The sneaker collab takes shape in the form of a Nike Dunk High, featuring a blue and orange color scheme as a nod to the original Ruffles bag, as well as several different laces that are inspired by the various chip flavors. The Ruffles Ridge Tops are also highlighted a ribbed ankle collar and a "Shoetrition Facts" tag on the inside of the tongue.

Consumers who purchase a bag of Ruffles from June 24 to August 4 will have a chance to win several fashion and sports items, including the grand prize - a pair of Ruffles Ridge Tops.

