Los Angeles Lakers' guard Alex Caruso, aka The Bald Mamba, has heard it all when it comes to jokes about his age. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that he seized the opportunity to troll his teammate, LeBron James, on his '60th' birthday on Monday night.

Age jokes aside, LeBron has shown no signs of slowing in his 17th NBA season. The 35-year old vet is currently averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and a career-high 10.8 assists per game, all while leading the Lakers to a Western Conference-best 26-7 record.

When asked if he had any special birthday wishes for his 35th, LeBron, simply told reporters, "I don't have birthday wishes...I'm not a birthday wish guy." That said, James did a host a party for his Lakers teammates - even Alex Caruso. Check out some footage from LBJ's B-Day bash below.