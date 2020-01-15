Los Angeles Lakers' third-year guard Alex Caruso has established himself as a fan favorite among Lakers supporters and NBA fans as a whole. The only evidence you need to prove Caruso's ever-growing popularity is the fact that he currently ranks sixth among Western Conference guards in the All Star fan vote, despite the fact he is averaging just 5.9 points per game.

In addition to his approval from basketball fans, Caruso has also earned the respect of his Lakers teammates, including LeBron James who simply refers to the 25-year old guard as "GOAT."

“Every time I see him and say, ‘Hey, Bron,’ he just calls me GOAT,” Caruso said with a laugh, according to The New York Times. “The first couple times it kind of threw me off. Now it’s just an everyday thing.”

Following the Lakers' 128-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, LeBron publicly praised the Bald Mamba, labelling him as "a luxury" to have on the team.