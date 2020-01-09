The second returns from the NBA All Star fan vote were revealed on Thursday afternoon and there's a new leader at the top of the Western Conference, as LeBron James has surpassed Luka Doncic. In fact, LeBron's 3,359,871 fan votes are more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who continues to pace the Eastern Conference with 3,259,383 nominations.

If the voting ended today, LeBron and Giannis would captain the All Star squads for the third consecutive season. Thus far, Team LeBron is 2-0 against Team Giannis.

The vote for All-Star Game starters will also include contributions from NBA players and the media, but the fans will account for 50% of the vote. Fans will be able to cast their vote up until Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Per NBA.com:

"Fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and through Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection. Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET."

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, January 23, followed by the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, January 30. The All-Star Game itself will take place at the United Center on Sunday, February 16.