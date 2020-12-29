Going back to last season (including the playoffs), the Los Angeles Lakers have been unbeatable after holding a lead for three quarters. For the last 59 games, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been unstoppable late into the match.

Scoring on the Lakers in the fourth quarter has been difficult, as they led the NBA with the fewest points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter (100.8). However, everything has to come to an end at some point. The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, and Wesley Matthews so they are still trying to click and find chemistry on the floor. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers took advantage of that lack in chemistry to topple the Lakers 115-107. Their win was accomplished by breaking that 59-game streak record.

After initially falling behind 85-84 through three quarters, the Blazers outscored the Lakers 31-22 in the fourth to secure the win. Lillard ended the game with 31 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. played big minutes and put up 28 points himself, while the ever-reliable CJ McCollum dropped 20. Meanwhile, LeBron James put up 29 points, six assists, and nine boards, while AD had a low scoring double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

