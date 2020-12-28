Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA and while he might be extremely competitive, he has always been one to give credit to opposing teams and players. Last season, the Blazers were ousted in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, and on Monday night, they will get to play against the purple and gold. This will prove to be a huge test for this Blazers roster and coming into the game, Lillard is confident his team can get it done.

Despite this, Lillard also made sure to tell reporters that he thinks the Lakers look great this season and that he feels like they had the best offseason of any team. Regardless, Lillard made sure to note that the Lakers might be good, but they are also very beatable.

“Across the league, I think they had the best offseason ... As always, they’re going to be a tough game, but not a game that we can’t win," Lillard explained via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will be playing with a full roster tonight as LeBron James tweaked his ankle during the team's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will be returning to the lineup after missing a game with a calf injury.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images