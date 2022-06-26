In celebration of La La Anthony's 40th birthday yesterday (June 25), many of the mother of one's friends did their part to ensure that she felt the love from them, whether on social media or in real life.

Kim Kardashian had an incredibly impressive collection of throwback photos to share with her girlfriend, giving followers a sneak peek at everything from the sleepovers they still have because they'll "never be too old" for them to their "wild" nights out on the town in Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and more.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday to the most loyal, craziest friend on the planet!" the reality star wrote to her friend. "@lala My ride or die! I couldn't do this life without you."

Other uploads from Kardashian saw her and La La hanging out with friends like Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams, as well as celebrating Halloween in some skin-tight costumes.

@kimkardashian/Instagram Story

Ciara also had some heartwarming throwback photos to share with the Power actress, many of which saw them laughing and sharing smiles that stretched from ear to ear.

"Happy Birthday to my boo @lala!" the Sports Illustrated Swim cover star penned in her caption. "You light up every room you're in. Here's to the most lit birthday year ever! Love you so much Birthday Queen."





For the birthday girl's part, she bared it all (well, almost) for IG in a beige thong and a top made of crystals that leaves little to the imagination. "Thank you for all the love today and every day," Anthony wrote to her 13.3M followers.

"I feel so blessed and my day has been so special."

Check it out below, and read our story about La La Anthony explaining her "incredibly hard" decision to walk away from her ex, Carmelo, here.





