Throughout the last few years, Carmelo and La La Anthony have been through a lot. They first got together when Carmelo was still with the Denver Nuggets and they even have a 14-year-old child together named Kiyan. Back in 2017, it seemed as though the two were no longer together as there were allegations circulating around that Melo had been cheating. Eventually, the two reconciled and while cheating rumors continued to circulate, the two were doing well.

Now, according to TMZ, La La has officially filed divorce papers in New York, as the two are looking to officially break off their 11-year marriage. La La has stated "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, although as TMZ explained, the two are still friends and there won't be any issues with the proceedings.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living

As it stands, Carmelo and La La are making sure that their son is well-taken care of throughout the divorce, and they are looking forward to their new role as co-parents. While the news may come as a shock to some of their fans, it seems like everything is just fine between them, which is certainly good to see.

After 16 years ago together, this definitely feels like the end of an era when it comes to basketball power couples.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

