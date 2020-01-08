The drama surrounding famous spouses, Carmelo and La La Anthony, never seems to come to an end. Though the spouses have had their issues in the past, they appeared to be on good terms over the holidays after Lala posted a photo of the two of them with their son, Kiyan.

From this photo, it seemed like the two were back together, but Lala's recent brunch date may complicate things a little.

La La recently spent some alone time with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, an actor known for his roles as the Black Manta in the film, Aquaman, Karl in the "Striking Vipers episode of Black Mirror, and Cal Abar in the current series, Watchmen. La La and Yahya were spotted leaving a restaurant in Tribeca on Tuesday after having brunch together. However, according to a close source, the two of them are just friends. "They are just friends, they have been working out together and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting," the source revealed about the Yale School of Drama graduate and the Power actress. The same source confirmed that "Melo and La are doing just fine. They are back together," and a different source added, "People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions." Looks like there's nothing to worry about, as long as those brunch outings and acting lessons remain platonic.