Kyrie Irving is not going to be on the Brooklyn Nets next season, or at least we don't think he will be. With Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, it seems logical that Kyrie's demise with the team would soon follow. After all, Kyrie is the one who got KD to agree to come to Brooklyn in the first place, and now that everything has fallen apart in a blaze of glory, it seems obvious that the Nets just want to move on entirely.

The reports have been indicating that the Lakers will be Kyrie's ultimate landing spot. After all, the Lakers boast the talents of LeBron James, who is eager to pair up with Kyrie after coming off a disastrous season with the likes of Russell Westbrook.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the latest update on Kyrie trade talks is that they are "frozen." The Nets want to get a Durant deal done first, which means the Lakers are going to have to wait before they get Kyrie.

As for the rest of the league, execs around the NBA seem happy to let Kyrie go to L.A., according to Nick Friedell of ESPN. Basically, executives think Kyrie will cause even more drama with the Lakers, and that it won't end well for them, or anyone who gets Irving's services.

With Kyrie updates happening every day, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the basketball world.