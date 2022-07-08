Kyrie Irving is the most talked-about point guard in the entire NBA right now. It is very likely that he will be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, and as it stands, the most likely option is for him to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are a team in desperate need of a point guard who can shoot the basketball, and Irving fits that bill perfectly. Not to mention, he would reunite with LeBron James, who helped him win his first and only title.

Kyrie played into the Lakers rumors last night as he found himself at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The Nets superstar was there to take in a Los Angeles Sparks game, and as soon as Kyrie entered the building, he was met with a chorus of cheers. Needless to say, Los Angeles basketball fans want him in L.A. on a permanent basis.

Rumors surrounding Kyrie began to percolate on Twitter, including this unverified report that Kyrie told some fans that he would be in Los Angeles "real real soon," which is a proclamation that led to a whole lot of cheers. This comes from a Lakers fan on Twitter, so there is no telling whether or not this actually happened. If it did, however, than Lakers fans should be very excited about what's to come.

It is believed that trade talks between the Lakers and Nets will ramp up this weekend as Rob Pelinka is traveling to the Summer League games, where he will be able to meet Sean Marks in person.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the basketball world.