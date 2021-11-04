Kyrie Irving continues to refuse the vaccine against COVID-19 and due to mandates in the city of New York, he cannot play as a result of his status. This has been a sore spot for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season and no one really knows whether or not Kyrie will be able to come back soon. It's a bad situation for everyone involved, however, the Nets have remained patient as they know the kind of talent Kyrie provides to the team.

Now, however, a sliver of hope has blessed the Nets and Kyrie. This past week, Eric Adams was elected as the next mayor of New York City, and on January 1st, he will have the ability to reconsider vaccine mandates across the city. In a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the insider claims that Kyrie is excited about this and believes a change could be coming soon.

Elsa/Getty Images

Via:

“Eric Adams, the Mayor-Elect of New York City, talked today about revisiting possibly January 1 when he takes over, the city’s vaccine mandates for government workers and there’s some hope, some optimism, including, I’m told, around Kyrie Irving, that revisiting may also include performers and athletes including Kyrie Irving.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Adams will actually overturn these policies, however, it could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Kyrie and the Nets. If Adams keeps things the same, then it could be said that Kyrie will not return at all this season.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

